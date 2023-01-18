Kindred Spirits Season 7 Premiere Clip Unearths a Chilling Discovery (Exclusive)

In the Season 7 premiere of Kindred Spirits, investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry have an idea of the type of residence they'll be spending some time in, but once they enter the property, they learn that the home is holding an unexpected secret. Not only is this discovery incredibly ominous, but the impact this reveal likely had on any former occupants of the location means the activity in the area is even higher than they could have anticipated. You can check out an exclusive clip from the Season 7 premiere of Kindred Spirits before it lands on Travel Channel and discovery+ on January 20th.

"The premiere takes place at one of the most chilling locations we've ever investigated," Bruni shared with ComicBook.com of the new season. "The stories from this former poorhouse in Pennsylvania were heartbreaking and horrifying, and the reported paranormal activity certainly reflected that. Not to mention, right out of the gate, we have two of our favorite people assisting in person, John Tenney and Chip Coffey. It's cases like these, and really, every case this season, that are exactly what Adam and I set out to do on Kindred Spirits."

Berry added, "Season 7 of Kindred Spirits is the best one yet. The cases, experiences, and locations are beyond anything you've ever seen before. We have always pushed the boundaries of exploration when it comes to the paranormal but this season will change your entire perspective on reality. Buckle your seat belts cause lucky number Season 7 is about to be a wild ride."

The new season is described as follows:

SEASON PREMIERE: "Broken Spirits" – Premieres Friday, January 20th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey visit a former poorhouse in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, where rumors of torture tarnish an already dreadful history. The facility is now a cultural center, but intense paranormal activity terrifies employees and guests. Can the team rectify the horrors of the past and bring peace to this haunted place?



"What Lies Below" – Premieres Friday, January 27th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey are called to the haunted town of Palmyra, New York, to investigate aggressive paranormal activity at a museum. Has a recent fire triggered a family of spirits? Or is the ghost of a barbaric doctor behind the haunting?



"Beware the Occult" – Premieres Friday, February 3rd at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey undertake a case of biblical proportions when a distressed widow calls for help after an explosion of paranormal activity in her home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Are spirits attached to an old family bible, or is her late husband to blame for the haunting?

"Ghost Ships" – Premieres Friday, February 10th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey investigate a freighter that once sailed the Great Lakes and now serves as a floating museum in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Something lurks onboard the massive ship, and it's becoming more aggressive. Could the ghostly activity be tied to artifacts from one of the worst shipwrecks in American history?

"The Angry Ghost" – Premieres Friday, February 17th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey answer a desperate family's plea for help in Albion, New York. Dark apparitions are showing extreme aggression in their home, scratching and attacking all who live there. Can the team get to the bottom of who is haunting the house?



"Ghost Wars" – Premieres Friday, February 24th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey go to Providence, Rhode Island, to investigate a haunted library that began displaying paranormal activity decades ago. Books fly from shelves, objects launch off desks, and names are called out in the night. The spirits seem angry, but why?



"Living With the Dead" – Premieres Friday, March 3rd at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey rush to Raynham, Massachusetts, to help a family in need. An aggressive spirit lives in their home and will not leave them alone. The haunting is so bad that they've sealed off part of the house to contain it. Can the team find answers before it's too late?



"Shadow in the Night" – Premieres Friday, March 10th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey help a mother and her children who are haunted by a terrifying shadow figure. The family fears it might have entered their home in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, through a portal, but could the entity be tied to a nearby penitentiary? The team is determined to find out.



"The Undertaker's Return" – Premieres Friday, March 17th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey embark on a horrifying case in world-famous Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. They investigate a home haunted by an eerie shrouded figure that seems to have an obsession with the caretaker. Who is this spirit? And is the caretaker safe?



"The Country Club Murders" – Premieres Friday, March 24th at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+

Bruni, Berry, and Coffey visit a country club in Beckley, West Virginia, notorious for an unsolved double homicide on a secluded lovers' lane. Do the murdered lovebirds now haunt the halls of this grand establishment? Or is there something more sinister at play?



The new season of Kindred Spirits premieres on Travel Channel and discovery+ on January 20, 2023.

