Krampus "Naughty Cut" Release Date Delayed

Just a week after its initial announcement, Scream Factory has confirmed that its upcoming "Naughty Cut" of Michael Dougherty's 2015 horror film Krampus has been pushed back from its November release date to December 7th. Understandably, news of the delay will surely disappoint some fans, but the announcement also came with the confirmation that the major reason for the delays is so that Dougherty himself can spend more time completing the ambitious release, with the new release date still being weeks ahead of the holidays. The Naughty Cut of Krampus is currently available for pre-order at the official Scream Factory website.

"The response to our recent announcement [about] our upcoming UHD/Blu-ray was so positive and overwhelming that Director Michael Dougherty kindly asked for a little more time to work on the release, which of course we agreed to! The new release date is Dec 7th and will be worth it," Scream Factory confirmed on their Facebook.

The home video distributor describes the new film, "For the first time ever, the original cut of Krampus for those who are naughty, not nice! When his dysfunctional family clashes over the holidays, young Max is disillusioned and turns his back on Christmas. Little does he know, this lack of festive spirit has unleashed the wrath of Krampus: a demonic force of ancient evil intent on punishing non-believers. All hell breaks loose as beloved holiday icons take on a monstrous life of their own, laying siege to the fractured family's home and forcing them to fight for each other if they hope to survive. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Adam Scott (Parks And Recreation), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Allison Tolman (Fargo), and David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy), this is a wonderfully dark and subversive 'must-see film' (wegotthiscovered.com)! Krampus: The Naughty Cut restores key dialogue and scenes that had to be trimmed from the original theatrical release in order to appease the MPAA. Supervised by filmmaker Michael Dougherty, this is the definitive version of the holiday cult classic for the entire family to enjoy."

Films getting extended editions on home video is no unexpected path, but when it comes to horror films, fans typically rush to check out what subject matter might have been too intense to have been included in a theatrical release, and with Dougherty having earned himself legions of fans thanks to his 2009 horror film Trick 'r Treat, viewers will surely be eager to see what mayhem the "Naughty Cut" of Krampus contains.

Krampus: The Naughty Cut hits shelves on December 7th.

