Shudder Honors Trick 'r Treat With Their New Ghoul Log

For the past two years, horror streaming service Shudder has delivered a new fan favorite with their "Ghoul Log." An atmospheric and Halloween specific answer to background comfort viewing like Netflix's "Fireplace for Your Home," it's been a fun option for fans of the fall season to put on while working, folding laundry, or decorating for the spooky season. This year however the third Ghoul Log has appeared on Shudder and this time it has come from a Halloween master with a fun spin on a classic with The Ghoul Log: Trick 'r Treat Sam O'Lantern, a version of the video inspired by Michael Dougherty's 2007 feature film.

The video features a Jack O'Lantern carved into the pattern of Sam's mask from the film and seemingly sitting in front of the house owned by Tahmoh Penikett and Leslie Bibb in the movie, but the references to the movie don't end there. As the official description notes: "On a dark, autumnal street, the Sam O'Lantern blazes to life. While the pumpkin burns, keep your eyes peeled for the surprises it summons."

As the video plays, audio clips from the feature film play throughout including the werewolves in the distance, the vomiting by Charlie after he's been poisoned, but most hilariously the entire fight scene between Brian Cox's Mr. Kreeg and Sam as seen in the final story of the movie. Starting at around the 53:00 minute mark, the fight plays out almost in its entirety and continues for many minutes.

Just like the description reveals, the Ghoul Log this year summons "surprises" throughout with a ghost climbing out of the ground at the 26:00 minute mark, a pair of Grady-like twins that appear at 55:58, and another female ghost at 58:00 minutes. Some shadows appear throughout the windows of the houses in the background too. Other spectres and surprises seem likely, so you'll just have to keep your peepers open for more.

For the time being it seems like this will be the closest that we get to a Trick 'r Treat 2. Dougherty and company announced the sequel in October of 2013 but updates since then have been sporadic. When offering his annual update on it last year, Doughterty said: "Listen, I'm intrigued by the idea and it's completely up to Legendary. It's been a few years since we initially talked about it and there's been a regime change since then. They still have the property and they love it and there's still a long line of merchandise and a continuing line of comic books based on the film but the ball is in their court. The moment they say they're interested and ready to go, we'll see if the stars align."

The new Ghoul Log isn't the only thing Shudder is bringing to the service for Halloween as an all-new Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway, featuring a double feature of films, will premiere on October 23 at 9 p.m. ET; plus an all-new animated Creepshow Halloween special on October 26th.