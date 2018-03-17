Leprechaun Marathon Airing on SyFy for St. Patrick’s Day

It’s St. Patrick’s Day today and if you’re looking for something to do that doesn’t require you to leave your house particularly after you’ve had a few green beers, Syfy has you covered. The network is running an all-day, all-night marathon of the Leprechaun films.

The marathon kicked off at 8 a.m. Eastern with 2012’s Leprechaun’s Revenge followed by the reboot Leprechaun: Origins at 10 a.m. After that? The entire original franchise is running, in reverse order — though the movies don’t really have any particular chronological order in terms of story — capping off with Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood Sunday morning at 4 a.m. Syfy is calling the event “#Leprethon”. You can check out the full schedule here.

While necessarily a franchise most horror fans would consider required watching for the genre, it is a franchise that is incredibly popular for the St. Patrick’s holiday. The series centers on the evil, malevolent, and homicidal leprechaun named “Lubdan” who, whenever his gold is taken from him, does literally anything it takes to reclaim it. Some horrifying, albeit often campy, events ensue. The franchise got its start in 1993 with the original Leprechaun — which, incidentally, gave Jennifer Aniston her first credited film role — and all but one of the films has starred Warwick Davis in the titular role. WWE’s Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl portrayed Lubdan in 2014’s Leprechaun: Origins reboot.

However, if the #Leprethon isn’t enough for you (or you’re looking for plans for next St. Patrick’s Day), Syfy is adding a new installment to the franchise next March. Leprechaun Returns, which will pick up 25 years after the original film, is set to debut on the network next year.

