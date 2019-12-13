Netflix Reveals First Look at Keyhouse in Locke & Key TV Series

It has been a long and tumultuous road to the small screen for IDW’s beloved comic series, Locke & Key. A TV adaptation was developed for FOX back in 2010 and an entire pilot for the series was shot, but things fell through and the network decided not to move forward with the project. A couple of years ago, Hulu teamed up with IT director Andy Muschietti but an executive at the streaming service also chose to pass. This left IDW with a great idea for Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic but nothing to do with it. Fortunately, Netflix stepped in and decided to pick up the remains left behind by Hulu. The pilot had to be reshot, and most roles were recast, but Locke & Key finally scored a series order.

Locke & Key is now arriving on Netflix in February and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store. The streaming giant gave everyone a sneak peek on Friday afternoon, in the form of the first look at the central location of the series, Keyhouse.

“All the way from Matheson, we’ve got your first look at Keyhouse from the long, long-awaited adaptation of the thrilling comic Locke & Key,” wrote a tweet from Netflix. Take a look at the first photo below!

“[Producer] Carlton Cuse picked up Locke & Key after it fell apart at Hulu, and Netflix said they love this story and they’d love to get us a shot to do it,” creator Joe Hill said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “The show is wrapped, all 10 episodes have been shot. I’ve seen the first eight episodes and it’s like TV crack. It just runs really hard…The best thing that could’ve happened is Hulu not going through with the show. Every time we’ve gone back to the drawing board the show has become more itself, more tapped into the spirit of what’s going on in the comics.”

Hill went on to explain that the creative team had made some changes to the original Locke & Key story, in order to make the show fresh for those who have read the books.

“We talked about a couple of changes, and I suggested a few to keep readers of the comic off-balance,” he added. “It’s true to the spirit of the story, true to the spirit of the characters. I don’t always want everyone who read the comics to always think they’re going to know what’s going to happen.”

Locke & Key will be released on February 7, 2020.