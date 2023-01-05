M3GAN Writer Teases an Uncut Version in the Future

There are a number of examples of thrilling and horrifying films that skirt by with a PG-13 rating, the latest of which being the killer-doll film M3GAN, but writer Akela Cooper recently teased that the release of the original, more gruesome film could be on the horizon. The filmmaker also confirmed how part of the reason the studio asked for the film to be toned down a bit to score a PG-13 rating was due to seeing how audiences reacted to the trailer, with a tamer rating allowing more audiences to witness the experience. M3GAN lands in theaters on January 6th.

"No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral, teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it," Cooper confirmed with the Los Angeles Times. "There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie. It wasn't a Gabriel [in Malignant]-scale massacre, but she did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom [producer] James [Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live.' I was merciless, but again, that is me. My humor is extremely dark."

While the lack of bloodshed might be a disappointment to some horror fans, director Gerard Johnstone claims that he felt some of these limitations resulted in a more effective experience.

"Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always so close to PG-13 anyway," Johnstone recalled to Total Film. "It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favorite films like Drag Me to Hell are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things."

He added, "What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It's like 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times,' but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much."

While an unrated cut isn't entirely confirmed, it could like come with the film's ultimate release on home video.

