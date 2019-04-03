Hear Mark Hamill Voice Chucky From ‘Child’s Play’ on ‘Robot Chicken’

The Child’s Play remake just managed to give itself a major boost within the geek community, as it was recently announced that Star Wars icon Mark Hamill will voice Child’s Play‘s new version of Chucky, the killer doll. A lot of fans are really excited to see what Hamill will do with the iconic horror movie killer’s voice – but if they want to get some idea of what Mark Hamill’s Chucky would be like, they just have to look to the past!

Mark Hamill has already voiced Chucky, ironically enough; the actor was featured in an episode of Cartoon Network’s Robot Chicken back in 2005, in the episode called “Plastic Buffet” (S1E4). Hamill’s Chucky took on the “Lettuce Head Kids,” who were actually a spin on the Cabbage Patch Kids. You can check out how Hamill approached the role of Chucky, by watching the segment above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, this version of Chucky from Robot Chicken won’t be what Hamill breaks out for the Child’s Play remake. There’s already audio going around with teases” and you can listen to that HERE. So far, the casting decision has already attracted one big endorsement from the horror film community: original Child’s Play director Tom Holland, who posted the following about Hamill taking on Chucky:

While this new version of Child’s Play is getting a lot of attention, the original series will still continue with the Chucky TV series on SyFy, which will continue the original film franchise on the small screen, under the guidance of the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini. Unlike Tom Holland, Don Mancini has been openly critical of this remake film, stating:

“MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they’re rebooting that. They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you,because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt… I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f-cking decades… So when someone says, ‘Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film’… it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our approval. Which I strenuously denied them.”

You can check out the remake synopsis below, which hints at the modern take using children’s “smart toys” as a vehicle for the horror:

“Child’s Play follows a mother named Karen (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll, Chucky (Mark Hamill), though both aren’t aware of its evil nature.”

Child’s Play (2019) hits theaters on June 21st.