Midnight Mass Star Urges Fans Not To Spoil Secrets of Netflix Series

Rahul Kohli, who plays Sheriff Hassan in Netflix’s new horror series Midnight Mass (and hopes to one day join the MCU), politely requests fans and outlets to avoid spoiling the show for others online. Midnight Mass, the latest supernatural drama from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, has received strong reviews from critics and viewers since it debuted on Friday. The show uses Netflix’s signature binge-focused full-season drop release model. That means it’s easy for dedicated viewers with spare time to view the whole thing and then ruin the twists and surprises for other viewers. Kohli took to Twitter to spread a “PSA said with love” to his followers. He tweeted the following:

“Many folk out there work weekends, take care of their families etc and are unable to finish a series a lightening speed. I adore seeing all the Midnight Mass engagement online but I’m gonna ask those who have finished to still stay on “team secrets” with us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RahulKohli13/status/1442587341932032004?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Not everyone has muted keywords and can stay off social media for a whole week. It would be amazing for those in the know, to look out for their fellow audience members for just a little longer with regards to twists and spoilers.

“And for the media outlets and YouTube videos, have all the spoiler content you want, I encourage it. But allow viewers and readers to opt-in first. Keep the spoilers in the content and not the thumbnail/headline. It’s a tad shitty.

“Anyway, this was said with all the love in the world for all of you and what you do. Have a wonderful day.”

According to Netflix’s synopsis for the series, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

The seven-episode limited series stars Kohli, Gilford, Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

What did you think of Midnight Mass? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Midnight Mass is streaming now on Netflix.