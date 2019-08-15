Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes Season 3 Gets New Trailer

Back in the 1980s and ’90s, author Stephen King’s success in the world of literature led to a number of miniseries adaptations of his works being developed for TV networks. In recent years, King adaptations have become more popular than ever, while the expansion of media companies has opened up all-new avenues to deliver audiences exciting stories. Over on AT&T’s Audience Network, fans have enjoyed an adaptation of King’s Bill Hodges narrative, Mr. Mercedes, which is about to get its third season. The upcoming season has gotten an all-new trailer, which you can view above, before the series returns on Tuesday, September 10th.

Based on the Bill Hodges trilogy from prolific author Stephen King, Season Three of Mr. Mercedes will closely follow the story contained in Finders Keepers, the second book of the series, and continue to explore the fallout from the massacre perpetrated by Brady Hartsfield.

Season Three is described, “When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon. Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions. As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.”

David E. Kelley has returned for the third season, continuing the adaption of Stephen King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy alongside Jonathan Shapiro, with Jack Bender continuing to direct. In addition to King, Kelley, Bender, and Shapiro, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, Tom Lesinski, and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of AT&T AUDIENCE Network continue to serve as executive producers.

Stars include Brendan Gleeson as Bill Hodges, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson, and Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter with guest stars such as Holland Taylor as Ida Silver, and Bruce Dern as John Rothstein.

With the series of books consisting of three novels, many fans wonder if this season could be its final entry. Kelley, however, previously revealed he can see the series lasting even longer.

“The master plan, which of course is always subject to change, is each book would represent a whole season, and Mr. Mercedes is the first season,” Kelley explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year. “Though in success it could go on beyond that. That’s everybody’s plan, isn’t it? You keep going and going and you keep finding more new stories. But going into this, the idea is that we have three books and in success it would make for three seasons and then, who knows? Maybe longer if we’re having fun.”

Tune in to the season premiere of Mr. Mercedes on Tuesday, September 10th.

