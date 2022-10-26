Mystery Science Theater 3000 to Debut Their First Halloween Special This Week

Throughout the history of the series, Mystery Science Theater 3000 has showcased all manner of schlocky horror films, but this coming Friday will see the current iteration of the series delivering audience its first-ever Halloween special. Not only will the upcoming event mark the series' first Halloween special, it will also mark the first time that the series' crew will be subjected to watching a 3D film, as they will be tasked with suffering through the 1961 film The Mask 3D. The Halloween event will also feature a costume contest, with the cast of Mystery Science Theater 3000 choosing the winner themselves.

Per press release, "On October 28th at 8 p.m. ET, join Jonah and the bots for the premiere of The Mask 3D, a 1961 horror film about a cursed skull mask, and the first time the crew of the Satellite of Love will be subjected to a 3D movie! Filmed in iconic anaglyph 3D, the episode will be viewable with any pair of red and blue 3D glasses. A non-3D version of the episode will also be available.

"If your spine-tingling sartorial choices lean more towards Manos or Hobgoblins than witches and ghosts, submit your costume photos to the MST3K Halloween Cosplay Contest! Running now through October 16th, MSTies worldwide are encouraged to enter their MST3K-inspired costumes for a chance to win exclusive prizes, with contest categories including individual, group, and pet costumes. Fans will then be able to vote for a 'MSTies Choice' winner, and Joel and the MST3K team will choose a winner as well. To enter and for more information, please visit mst3k.com/Halloween .

"If you haven't heard by now, Mystery Science Theater 3000 is back with new episodes! In the 13th season, the Mads – Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), loyal henchman Max (Patton Oswalt), and grandmother Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl) – introduce the show's biggest, maddest experiment yet! For the first time, not one, but three humans will be subjected to the bittersweet agony of watching the world's cheesiest movies, as returning test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) shares hosting duties with the newest kidnapped Gizmonic technician, Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and original host Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson). Accompanied by wisecracking robot pals Crow T. Robot (Hampton Yount/Kelsey Ann Brady), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn/Conor McGiffin), and GPC (Rebecca Hanson/Yvonne Freese), our heroes will have to survive 13 new movies, 13 new shorts, and the unveiling of Kinga's newest scheme for world domination: THE GIZMOPLEX, the First Cineplex on the Moon. Will they finish the season with their sanity intact?

"To find out, curious viewers can head to the Gizmoplex – MST3K's indie streaming platform and the only place to see new episodes of MST3K. The Gizmoplex features all of the season 13 episodes and shorts that have premiered so far, along with brand-new MST3K content available in special livestream events every two weeks. Tickets to livestream events are $8, and new episodes can be rented for $5 – including the upcoming Halloween Special, which will be available on October 28th."

You can head to the Mystery Science Theater 3000 official website for more details.

