Toynk Toys Reveals New York Comic Con Exclusive Bobbleheads, Geeki Tikis, and More

This year’s New York Comic Con is just around the corner, which will surely see the reveal of a number of exciting projects. Fans in attendance will be looking to make their way into informative panels and screenings to find out the latest updates regarding their favorite franchises, while other attendees will have their eyes set on snagging as much exclusive merch as possible. Luckily for those attending, Toynk Toys will be debuting a number of exclusive items, honoring a wide range of popular franchises. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, DC, horror movies, or political figures, you can head to booths 2164 and 2872 to find your fix of collectibles.

As our political climate begins to heat up, fans of Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg can add a humorous item to their collection with the above bobblehead. New York Comic Con always ushers in the spooky season as October officially begins, perhaps inspiring you to add a Michael Myers from Halloween or Bela Lugosi from Dracula to your collection.

Back in the ’80s, some of the most sought-after items were Cabbage Patch Kids, leading to the parody trading card series, the Garbage Pail Kids. Instead of depicting adorable infants, the cards depicted all manner of disgusting characters, such as Ghastly Ashley or Leaky Lindsay. The brand became so popular that they earned their own film in 1987, bringing the repulsive characters to life.

Three of these characters, modeled after Bony Tony, Adam Bomb, and Leaky Lindsay, are getting their own Geeki Tikis. Not everyone will be excited to drink out of the heads of these disgusting characters, but devout fans will be thrilled.

For those collectors who prefer to wear their collections, Toynk will also be releasing a variety of enamel pins, honoring My Hero Academia, Avengers: Endgame, and Rick and Morty.

Back in 2001, tired of the boring corporate grind, three friends: Steve, Ron & Mike, hatched a brilliant plan to develop a company centered on fun products. What could be more enjoyable than a business selling costumes, toys, and collectibles? The Toynk Toys team has since grown and varies from 40 to 200+ diverse, fun-loving people, depending on the season.

Today, their Addison, Illinois location boasts a 125,000 square foot facility; home to their offices, retail store, and warehouse. Visit them at one of the 200 toy shows/Comic Cons they attend worldwide yearly. Toynk Toys aims to deliver an ever-expanding array of cool costumes, geeky toys, and hot collectibles. Their team comes together each day, working hard to improve our customers’ experience. It’s not really considered work when they know that their products bring adventure, joy, and happiness to life.

New York Comic Con runs Thursday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 6th. Toynk Toys is located at booths 2164 and 2872.