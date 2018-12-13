‘Night Gallery’ Reboot in the Works

Sci-fi and horror anthologies seem to be all the age these days, and it looks like Syfy is getting in on the trend in a very familiar way.

According to Deadline, Syfy has landed an upcoming “re-imagination” of Night Gallery, which will draw inspiration from the classic Rod Sterling anthology series. The project will hail from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis and Midnight, Texas EP David Janollari.

The Night Gallery reboot will update the series for the digital age. Featuring dark and twisted morality tales paired with Serling’s specific brand of irony, Night Gallery will explore and exploit every modern nightmare imaginable, mining our fears of the dangers of social media.

The project has been picked up for development, and will be co-produced by Universal TV, David Janollari Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions.

Night Gallery ran on NBC from 1969 to 1973, and was thought to be the supernatural/horror version of The Twilight Zone. Sterling hosted the program, in which each segment was structured around a painting in an art gallery. The series has had a pretty significant impact on the film world, serving as Steven Spielberg’s first professional directing job, and as a major source of inspiration for Guillermo del Toro.

This project will serve as a sort of reunion between Davis and Janollari, as the latter was MTV’s head of programming when Teen Wolf originally launched.

This marks just the latest reimagining of a Rod Sterling project to make its way onto television, with CBS All Access currently filming a highly-anticipated Twilight Zone reboot. The reboot will be hosted and executive produced by Jordan Peele, who took a unique approach to the idea of continuing Sterling’s legacy.

“I was terrified,” Peele previously shared in an interview. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” Peele continued. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

Are you excited to see Night Gallery possibly return to television? Share your thoughts in the comments below!