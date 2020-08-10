The "Mount Everest of Haunted Houses" Hosting Livestream Investigation

(Photo: The Oman House)

Following the success of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and the renewed interest in the deaths of Sharon Tate, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Parent, and Jay Sebring as committed by followers of Charles Manson, The Oman House has been a popular destination for paranormal enthusiasts, as the home is located merely 150 feet away from where the murders occurred. The Oman House has been featured on a number of paranormal investigation series, including Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures, Paranormal Witness, and more. The Oman House is offering the unique opportunity to witness a live investigation unfold on August 21st and 22nd. You can head to The Oman House's official website for details on how to participate.

Per their website, "Wanna go ghost hunting at The Oman House? Here's your chance. ​​​On Friday and Saturday night, August 21st and August 22nd, there will be a LIVE Streaming Ghost Investigation and Mini Paracon with Seance and interviews with Paranormal Celebs as well as a few personalities. 16 hours of LIVE Streaming."

It adds, "The house will be fully canvased with 18 3MP 1080p CCTV Cameras with infrared and audio throughout the house and REM pods and devices to pick up the spirit activity through the house. You can go watch and be part of the investigation that will be upstairs at the HQ to work with the infrared video team watching the investigation and also watch the investigators themselves on their quest for contact."

The Oman House isn't only open to investigators, as supernatural enthusiasts typically have opportunities to visit the house for themselves, though the coronavirus pandemic presented some challenges to hopeful visitors. The upcoming event allows people from around the world to get involved in the investigation, no matter where they might be located.

"From 6:30 p.m. PT until 8:30 p.m. PT, interviews and a walkthrough of the home with brand-new paranormal evidence never shown to the public captured at the Oman House over the past few weeks as well as video reviews of evidence [will be broadcast]," the site details. "At 8:30 pm we will begin the LIVE Ghost investigation until midnight when we will hold a seance. We will have two cameramen covering the event, one camera following the investigators and the other camera covering the activity from the HQ in the garage. At 1 a.m. PT we will conclude the seance and hold an interactive question and answer session for 30 minutes and have a second ghost investigation until 2:30 a.m. PT. During the entire night, we will have a moderator answering questions in the LIVE Chat room as well as asking questions of our participants as well. It will be a very unique and informative and entertaining event unlike any held before... The Conjuring isn't a pastime here...at the 'Mount Everest of Haunted Houses.'"

