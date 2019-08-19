Parasite Trailer Teases Twisted Horror Story from Snowpiercer Director

Director Bong Joon-ho has gotten under moviegoers’ skin in some pretty interesting ways with Snowpiercer and Okja, but it looks like his next film takes that to a whole new level. Last week, the first trailer was released for Parasite, a film from Joon-ho that is being described as a “black comedy thriller”.

The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident soon tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen).

Parasite was already released in South Korea this past May, and became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time of this writing, the film boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site calling it “an urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes”. Some are already speculating that the film could be a significant Oscar contender.

What do you think of the first trailer for Parasite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Parasite will be released in the United States on October 11th.