‘The Predator’ Attempts to Conquer Earth in New TV Spot

In the upcoming The Predator, the only thing that stands in the way of an extraterrestrial threat conquering planet earth is a group of soldiers who were brought together by their PTSD, which is sure to make for an unlikely team. An all-new TV spot for the film shows off the team’s dynamic while giving a few new glimpses of the creatures in action. Check out the TV spot above.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

This new film is the sixth to feature the otherworldly hunters, with a majority of the action in the series taking place on earth. The last film, Predators, took the action to another planet, though The Predator takes the actions to a quiet suburban community.

In addition to this film hopefully delivering audiences a fulfilling sequel, it aims to revive interest in the series and result in even more films.

“I would love to say we’ve been planning a trilogy, but I take one day at a time,” Black confessed to Variety. “In motion-picture terms that’s one movie at a time.”

Black recently shared the ways in which his new film not only honors its predecessors but also how it heads into uncharted territory.

“Well, I think that there’s a basic premise that has to be honored every time you make a Predator film and that’s in some way, whatever the plot turns out to be, it has to, at some level, represent a hunt. But, beyond that, I think there’s infinite variability,” Black shared with Collider. “It’s like monkey bars. You ever play on the jungle gym when you were a kid? It looks like they’re rigid and hard and it’d be hard to play on these things because they’re so rough, but if you go inside them there’s actually a lot of room to move around, you just know that the borders are there every once in a while.”

Fans can check out The Predator when it lands in theaters on September 14th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new film?