‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Will Show Things From Another Perspective

One of the strengths of this year’s A Quiet Place was its focus on a single family in a post-apocalyptic scenario as opposed to trying to convey the widespread devastation of a larger community. Director John Krasinski recently shared that what he’s most excited about when developing the upcoming sequel is that he can take this established world and depict an all-new perspective of it with fresh characters.

“The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now—I don’t have it fleshed out—but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original film, viewers witnessed a world that had been ravaged by monstrous creatures who attacked and killed any beings that made a loud enough sound. This forced a surviving family to adopt a life of solitude and near-silence, a lifestyle made much more difficult with a baby on the way.

In addition to the compelling premise, the film delivered audiences a gripping tale about the lengths a family will go to protect one another, largely made effective thanks to actors Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The director pointed out that, while he never intended to become a franchise filmmaker but he couldn’t help himself from brainstorming stories he’d like to explore in a follow-up film.

“I’ll be honest with you: I really didn’t want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I’m a realist,” Krasinski revealed. “I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, ‘But don’t you have an idea?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I have a tiny idea,’ so they said, ‘OK, while we’re talking to other people, keep thinking about it.’ They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.”

The untitled A Quiet Place sequel will be landing in theaters on May 15, 2020.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the new film will explore? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!