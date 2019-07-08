Chris Rock’s Saw Movie Reportedly Casts Samuel L. Jackson

Chris Rock is reimagining Lionsgate’s Saw franchise in a film that will expand on the horror franchise’s universe. Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg wrote the script for the film based on a story idea from Rock, who executive produces. The new Saw movie is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and begins filming this week. New reports, via Bloody Disgusting, suggest that Rock will also star in the film alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said in a statement when the film was announced. “I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” said Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started,” said producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

The Saw franchise is centered on the serial killer John Kramer, also known as the “Jigsaw Killer” or by the name “Jigsaw,” played by Tobin Bell. Jigsaw traps his victims in physically and psychologically torturous games or tests, believing that his victims will be stronger for the experience if they survive. Jigsaw died in Saw III, but the sequels that followed continued to focus on his legacy and heirs. There has been no word on whether Jigsaw will be featured in Rock’s sequel, played by Bell or otherwise.

Are you excited to see Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock in a Saw movie? Let us know in the comments. The new Saw opens in theaters on October 23, 2020.