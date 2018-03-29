Sharknado Franchise Ending With Time-Traveling Finale

For fans of punny movie titles, ludicrous narratives, and C-list celebrities, the Sharknado series has been the place to scratch all of your itches. Sadly (?), the upcoming Sharknado 6 will be the final installment in the series, which is set to premiere July 25th on SYFY.

In the previous chapter, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, the earth was completely decimated by the destruction of flying sharks, leaving hero Finn (Ian Ziering) as the last human on the planet. In hopes of reversing all of the horrible carnage caused by the flying fish, Finn must travel back in time to prevent the first sharknado from happening and altering the course of history.

“All is lost, or is it? Finn unlocks the time-traveling power of the SHARKNADOS in order to save the world and resurrect his family,” the synopsis reads. “In his quest, Finn fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and even takes a ride on Noah’s Ark. This time, it’s not how to stop the sharknados, it’s when.”

Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, and Cassie Scerbo are all slated to return. Additionally, we can expect to see a veritable “Who’s that?” of cameos from celebrities that audiences are expected to recognize.

The SYFY channel built a reputation for itself by airing a wide variety of horror and science fiction-themed B-movies, pitting all manner of imaginary creatures against one another alongside actors who had often passed their prime. In 2013, the network unleashed Sharknado, a film which quickly took social media by storm.

When a freak cyclone headed towards Los Angeles, the power of the storm sucked up sharks as it headed for land, subjecting the city to twisters full of teeth in a plot too bizarre to believe. With “live-tweeting” shows and movies becoming a popular trend on social media, many users turned on the film for no other reason than to share their best mockeries of it online for others to read.

The original film delivered exactly what many expected and offered very little new in the realm of schlocky entertainment, yet our culture had already begun to embrace the idea of “so bad they’re good” movies, with Sharknado being a prime example of films that aim for absurdity over believability.

Advances in digital platforms in the early 2010s allowed audiences easier access to once-forgotten films like Troll 2 or Miami Connection, as well as more recent additions like The Room or Birdemic. The 2009 documentary Best Worst Movie helped coin the titular term, exploring the cult-like obsession with Troll 2, despite the cast and filmmakers aiming to make a genuinely entertaining movie.

Sharknado 6 will air on SYFY on July 25th.

