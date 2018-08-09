‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 First Look Video Released

Netflix has released the first teaser for Stranger Things 3.

The teaser takes the form of a promotional video for The Starcourt Mall, a new shopping center headed to Hawkins, Indiana.

The Starcourt Mall will likely give the Stranger Things kids someplace new to explore in the coming season. If you’re attentive while watching the video, you’ll catch a glimpse at Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) working his new job at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream window of the Starcrout Mall’s “state of the art” food court.

Stranger Things Season 3 is now filming. Set photos recently revealed a new look for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Producer Shawn Levy previously revealed that things were underway and teased things to come in the new season and beyond.

“I mean I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season Four,” he said. “Season Four is definitely happening. There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided. And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions. So even though we always start off with a good sense of the major arcs of the season. We’re always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we’re going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting. And I have no doubt that Season 3 will be no exception.”

In a more recent interview, Levy and Stranger Things star David Harbour teased that the new season will take inspiration from some “epic” movies, though they wouldn’t reveal which films specifically.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know, I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with,” Harbour suggested. “I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

Stranger Things is also set to expand into comic books thanks to a new deal between Netflix and Dark Horse Comics.

