‘Stranger Things’ Cast Reveal Their Halloween Costumes

Stranger Things has become a bit of a Halloween staple in recent years, and it looks like the series’ cast is more than willing to get in on the fun.

The official account for the Netflix series recently shared a photo of its stars in their Halloween costumes. Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo all sport Star Wars-themed outfits, while Caleb McLaughlin channels Bob Marley, and Noah Schnapp gets a little meta and dresses like Eleven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

headed to loch nora for the full size candy bars pic.twitter.com/15QrvVTvk8 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 1, 2018

While the Stranger Things kids’ costumes span the pop culture consciousness, it sounds like the show’s upcoming third season might push some boundaries as well.

“[It’s] definitely going to yet darker still, places that I think audiences are going to really love.” producer Shawn Levy revealed in an interview earlier this year. “It’s got so much heart and humor.”

Series star David Harbour has also given some sort of vague detail, revealing that the season is inspired by some “epic” movies of 1985, but said he would “get in trouble” if he revealed which ones.

“If you’re a real fan of Stranger Things and you really want to know,” Harbour explained. “I would go look at the great films that were released in ’85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with. I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you’ll see references to that.”

“We’re experimenting a lot this season, and we’re taking risks, and I hope that they pay off but they are risks.” Harbour continued. “We’re going into territories we’ve never been to before, and it’s exciting.”

What do you think of the Stranger Things cast’s costumes? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Season 3 of Stranger Things will be released sometime in 2019.