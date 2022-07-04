Stranger Things Final Season Will Take Place Entirely in Hawkins

The fourth season of Stranger Things saw the characters of the beloved series broken up into groups and scattered across the world. There was a group still stationed in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show has been mostly set since the first season, but there were also adventures taking place in California and Russia (with pit stops in Alaska and Utah). Many fan-favorite characters didn't even get to share the screen for the majority of the season. Fortunately, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will change that.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things 4! Continue reading at your own risk...

All of the characters return to Hawkins at the end of Stranger Things 4 to deal with the massive crisis created by Vecna. A massive gate to the Upside Down opened throughout Hawkins, leaving the town in ruin. That's bad news for all of the residents we've come to love over the years. The good news, however, is this event will keep all of them in one location for the final season.

"We wanna go back to a lot of the things we did in Season 1," co-creator Matt Duffer told EW. "A lot of the original groupings and pairings that we had in Season 1 – there's something nice about coming full circle."

The end of Stranger Things is in sight, but the Duffer Brothers don't exactly know how they're going to get to that ending just yet. They're still working through the final season scripts.

"It's dangerous as a writer to be writing hours and hours and not know where you're going," Ross Duffer said. "I'd rather leave some of that middle journey vague and fuzzy."

"But so long as you know where that destination is, it sort of gives you that clarity. It's like that lighthouse blinking in the distance ... while a lot of Season 5 is actually pretty blurry, the last 30 minutes of it are pretty clear in our heads. So if we can make the journey entertaining, I think that we have an end that will hopefully satisfy. You can't satisfy everyone, but the hope is that it's something that feels right for this story."

