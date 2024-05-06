How to Watch Abigail on Digital

Abigail, Melissa Barrera's newest horror movie, is set to release on digital tomorrow, just two weeks after premiering in theaters on April 19th. The film, from Radio Silence (the filmmakers behind Scream and Ready Or Not), centers on a young girl who is kidnapped -- but her captors are in for a bad time when it turns out she's actually a vampire. The movie received generally positive reviews and earned around $35 million at the box office -- just a hair over its reported $28 million budget. That means it's probably not in the black just yet, but horror movies tend to do well on home release, and the popularity of Radio Silence certainly can't hurt in that department.

You'll be able to buy the movie as of 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT tonight on all the major video on demand platforms, including Apple, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Google Play. No word yet on when it will be available for rental (sometimes that comes at the same time as the digital release, but other times it's a couple of weeks later). It's likely to stream free on Peacock at some point, but that hasn't been officially set yet, either.

In addition to Barrera (Scream franchise, In the Heights), Abigail stars Dan Stevens (Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireGaslit, Legion), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lisa Frankenstien), William Catlett (Black Lightning, True Story), Kevin Durand (Resident Evil: Retribution, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria, North Hollywood) as the kidnappers and Alisha Weir (Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, Darklands) as Abigail.

The film is produced by William Sherak (Scream franchise, Ready or Not), Paul Neinstein (Scream franchise; executive producer, The Night Agent), and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, Scream franchise) for Project X Entertainment, by Tripp Vinson (Ready or Not, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island), and by Radio Silence's Chad Vilella (executive producer Ready or Not and Scream franchise). The executive producers are Ron Lynch and Macdara Kelleher.

Here's the official synopsis:

From Radio Silence -- the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett behind the terrifying modern horror hits Ready or Not, 2022's Scream, and last year's Scream VI -- comes a brash, blood-thirsty new vision of the vampire flick, written by Stephen Shields (The Hole in the Ground, Zombie Bashers) and Guy Busick (Scream franchise, Ready or Not).