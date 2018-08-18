‘Stranger Things’ Producer Promises ‘Darker’ and ‘More Action-Packed’ Season 3

The third season of Stranger Things is currently filming and the first footage audiences have seen is a light-hearted commercial for an in-world ice cream store, tapping into the fun and humor that the series regularly displays. With this being the first glimpse we’ve seen of the new season, producer Shawn Levy warns viewers not to expect this new season to be a fun romp, as it aims to deliver the most horrifying sequences the series has seen yet.

“That would be part of the store. but not at all representative of the season,” Levy shared with The Playlist. “There’s no question that, as you saw in that infomercial, Starcourt Mall is a part of Season Three. As is summertime. So Season Three has a really healthy dose of poppy, bright levity and cultural fun. But I can only promise you that Season Three eventually goes places that are darker, and unquestionably more action-packed, than we’ve ever gone before.”

He added, “It would be a mistake for anyone to think that Season Three is the summer of fun and lightness because it’s a whole lot more than that.”

Since the series’ debut in 2016, Stranger Things has become a massive cultural sensation, as it delivers audiences a Spielberg-ian sense of adventure, humor and nostalgia with its ’80s-themed narrative, while also delivering compelling characters and genuine thrills with its tales of the supernatural. The series didn’t rely on familiar faces or creators to cash-in on an existing fan base, making the first season a risky endeavor. That risk paid off, allowing for the world to expand in its second season.

Levy confirmed earlier this year that this upcoming season was even more ambitious.

The producer confirmed with Bad TV that his team was “working on the third season very quickly, and I can also tell you that it is by far the most ambitious season ever made, and I want to underline it: it is by far the most ambitious! We are on another level.”

He continued, “I can not go into the specific but as you saw the second season has become more cinematic, much more based on the characters than the first and this evolution will continue with the third. It will be the season with more action than all.”

Fans of the series’ time period and popular filmmakers of that time also have a lot to look forward to, with Levy promising, “There will be very much the ghost of John Carpenter and other ’80s horror directors.”

Stay tuned for more details about Season Three of Stranger Things, which will debut sometime next year.

