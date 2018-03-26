‘Stranger Things’ Producer Confirms Season 3 Timeline and Plot Details

The second season of Stranger Things left fans with many questions, with the upcoming third season set to not only answer some of these mysteries but also create countless more. One of the series’ producers, Shawn Levy, recently confirmed that the events of the upcoming season will unfold in the summer of 1985 and viewers can expect to see relationships that were only hinted at being explored more thoroughly.

“Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas,” Levy revealed at PaleyFest as reported by Bloody Disgusting. “But again, they’re like 13 or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there’s fun to that instability.”

While Season 2 offered some new relationships, it also saw the end of Steve’s relationship with Nancy, shifting the focus over to Steve’s friendships with the younger characters in a mentoring capacity.

“We’ll definitely get to see some more of Steve Harrington in Season 3, and I’ll just say we won’t be abandoning the ‘Dad Steve’ magic,” Levy shared of the character’s new role on the series. “I don’t want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve.”

Levy also teased that the relationship among characters weren’t the only things to be explored in Season 3, as the big bad of Season 2 will possibly develop new connections.

“We did see at the end of episode nine that the Shadow Monster is still lurking in the Upside Down…and he is determined to find a way to achieve his goals,” Levy confirmed with Variety. “The dogs didn’t get it done in Season 3, so he’s gonna need…he’s gonna have some new strategies.”

Evil took new forms in Season 2, with Levy confirming earlier this year that the dangers will evolve yet again in Season 3. The end of the season saw Dustin and Chief Hopper getting sprayed with mysterious particles, teasing they could be infected in some way, but Levy denied those hypotheses.

“You might assume that,” he admitted to Glamour. “But you would probably end up being wrong. We’re [going to be] dealing with forces of evil that are new.”

Stranger Things reportedly won’t premiere on Netflix until 2019. The first two seasons are streaming now.

