Netflix Teases Stranger Things Surprise on November 6

To no one’s surprise, Netflix made the decision to bring back beloved sci-fi series Stranger Things for a fourth season. Each installment of the series has been a monster hit for the streaming service, and this summer’s Season 3 ended with a massive cliffhanger regarding the fate of fan-favorite character Jim Hopper, so a Season 4 order was definitely in the cards. Netflix made the fourth installment official earlier this month, though it will likely be more than a year before we see Stranger Things return. When will we learn more about what’s in store for the future of Stranger Things? Probably not for a while, but a recent tweet from Netflix has fans hoping some news might be coming next week.

The See What’s Next Twitter account, one of the many accounts run by Netflix, shared a blooper from the recent third season of Stranger Things. The video shows David Harbour struggling to get through a scene with Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown without laughing. However, it’s not the video that has piqued people’s interest, but the text of the tweet itself.

“If you like this blooper from Stranger Things Season 3 just wait until you see what Stranger Things has in store for you on November 6,” reads the tweet.”

If you like this blooper from #StrangerThings Season 3 just wait until you see what @Stranger_Things has in store for you on November 6! pic.twitter.com/tUt8TFgGD7 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 30, 2019

Of course, a lot of folks are hoping that this will be some kind of news drop about Stranger Things Season 4, such as a release window or story tease. Don’t get too excited, though, as this is probably something way simpler.

The Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers room has been talking about the Season 3 blooper reel for some time, saying that it would unveil a blooper if it was followed by 500,000 people. Just after that happened, the video of the Harbour blooper was posted by the account, along with a tease that more were on the way.

There’s a more than solid chance that whatever happens on November 6th is related to the previous season. Let’s be honest, it’s probably the full blooper reel, which is something fans have been asking for. Just don’t get too excited thinking there could be something more on the way.

