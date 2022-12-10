Stranger Things Star Reveals Lie She Told During Auditions

Sadie Sink may be best known for her role as Max on Netflix's Stranger Things, but it turns out that Sink told a little white lie when she was originally up for the role. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in support of her new film, The Whale, Sink revealed that she told series creators The Duffer Brothers that she had rollerblading experience — which she did not have.

"They sent a skateboard to my house the next day, and I had to learn how to do that," Sink said, referencing Max's trademark skateboard. "I had no idea how to do it, and I really didn't like it because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and it just set a bad tone for the entire journey."

"I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie, and the two don't go hand-in-hand, so I don't know why I thought that would mean anything," Sink added.

How will Stranger Things end?

Stranger Things has been confirmed to be ending with its upcoming fifth and final season and The Duffer Brothers have previously spoken about how they went into the series pitch planning for the ending.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," co-creator Ross Duffer explained in an interview with The Wrap earlier this year. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix, and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before, and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

"But we wrote it during the pandemic shutdown, the outline for 5, and then I haven't even honestly looked at it because it's just too overwhelming," Duffer continued. "We'll get into it."

They also said that the final season will see the use of things that went unused form Season 2.

"The success of Season 1 freaked us out, and then we knew we needed to build up this bigger world, that this was going to be ongoing," Ross Duffer detailed to Netflix's Tudum. "That meant prep for Season 2 included filling up a whiteboard with every idea the writers' room could imagine. But it was way too much -- [five times] more ideas than we needed, or [ten times]. For Season 5, we're pulling from a lot of those big Season 2 ideas... A lot of our big ending stuff has pulled from stuff that we thought was going to be in Season 2."

Stranger Things will return to Netflix at a later date.