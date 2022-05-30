Stranger Things Creators Say Netflix Execs Were Crying at Outline of Final Season

✖

This past weekend saw the launch of Season 4, Part 1 of Stranger Things, and the Netflix series has definitely given its fanbase a lot to talk about. Not only have the episodes been jam-packed with retro references and major character beats, but the idea of the show ending with its upcoming fifth and final season has made many speculate about what the future holds. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see that manifest, new quotes from Stranger Things' co-creators hint that it will be an emotional ride. As Ross Duffer recently told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt Duffer's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

"But we wrote it during the pandemic shutdown, the outline for 5, and then I haven't even honestly looked at it because it's just too overwhelming," Duffer continued. "We'll get into it."

In Season 4 of Stranger Things, it's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Season 4, Part 2 of Stranger Things premieres on July 1st.