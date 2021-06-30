Stranger Things Star Says Stakes in Season 4 Are "Higher Than Ever"

✖

Out of all of the ever-growing number of Netflix originals, fans are particularly excited to see how Season 4 of Stranger Things comes together. The hit genre series has taken a little bit longer than usual to return with new episodes, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped production last year. According to a new interview with series star Sadie Sink, the wait on the season will be well worth the wait. As the actress, who plays Max on the series, recently told Collider, the new batch of episodes will be "something really amazing."

“So we started filming Season 4, I don’t even know when it was, but it was before the pandemic and then we got like a month of filming done, then we had to stop for I guess seven or eight months, and then we came back to work and things were completely different," Sink revealed. "So I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set. That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we’ve been working for a while now and creating something really amazing.”

“The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it’s just been really incredible to see where they’re going with the storyline," Sink continued. "It’s really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they’ve ever been.”

While plot details remain a mystery when it comes to Stranger Things Season 4, other members of the series' cast and crew have been candid about the pandemic's effect on the new episodes.

"All I can tell you is that season four is... It's darker. It's going to be epic. There's lots of great surprises and all your favorite people are in it," stunt coordinator Hiro Koda teased to ComicBook.com last year. "It's going to be so good. It's so epic. I've gotten to read through almost eight scripts now, so it's pretty awesome. I don't know how many we're going to get."

“I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," producer Shawn Levy shared with Collider late last year. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to debut exclusively on Netflix.