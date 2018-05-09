‘Suspiria’ Remake Star Went to Therapy Following Emotional Intensity of Filming

Filming any movie can take a toll on a performer’s emotional wellbeing, while filming a horror movie can be even more exhausting. Dakota Johnson recently revealed that filming the remake of Suspiria had such an impact on her that she went into therapy once filming wrapped.

“[Filming Suspiria], no lie, f-cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson revealed to Elle. “We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.”

Johnson may have had an intense experience making the movie, but her efforts seem to have paid off, as the star of the original film recently praised this new retelling.

“I have seen this movie–the most brilliantly scary film I have ever seen,” Jessica Harper shared on her Facebook page. “[Director] Luca [Guadagnino]’s Call Me By Your Name does not prepare you for it, but throws into relief the director’s brilliance and versatility…”

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

The film also stars Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

One reason the production might have been so traumatic is that, rather than merely exploring the film’s narrative, director Guadagnino attempted to capture the nightmarish mood of the original.

“Every movie I make is a step inside my teenage dreams, and Suspiria is the most remarkably precise teenage megalomaniac dream I could have had,” the filmmaker told The Guardian. “I saw the poster when I was 11 and then I saw the film when I was 14, and it hit me hard. I immediately started to dream about making my own version of it. So in a way it makes me smile when I hear people say, ‘How dare you remakeSuspiria. Typical commerce-driven mentality.’ I was just a boy who had seen a movie that made him what he became. So that’s how I am approaching it: a homage to the incredible, powerful emotion I felt when I saw it.”

The film is slated to hit theaters this fall.

