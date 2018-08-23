New ‘Suspiria’ Trailer Dares You to Give Your Soul to the Dance

One of the most ambitious horror movies headed to theaters this fall is the remake of Dario Argento’s classic Suspiria, with the original film being considered a masterpiece of Italian horror. Without the same color palette, performances, or soundtrack, fans have been apprehensive about how director Luca Guadagnino could pull things off, with the new trailer giving audiences a better taste of the madness he has in store for audiences. Check out the new trailer above and see the film in theaters on November 2nd.

The new film is set in 1977 Berlin and follows a young American woman who joins a prestigious dance company. She arrives just as one of the members mysteriously disappears. As she gets more involved in the dance company, she begins to suspect that the dance troupe is harboring a disturbing secret.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars Dakota Johnson (50 Shades of Grey) Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Mia Goth (A Cure For Wellness), and Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass).

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will be providing the film with its score.

The new trailer gives a better idea of how the film earned its intense R rating from the MPAA, which was administered due to “Disturbing content involving ritualistic violence, bloody images and graphic nudity, and for some language including sexual references.”

As if the MPAA description isn’t intimidating enough, the film’s runtime was previously confirmed as 152 minutes, making for an exhausting two-and-a-half-hour ordeal.

Even while filming, it was clear that the film was going to have a lasting impact, with Johnson previously opening up about the mental and emotional toll the experience took on her.

“[Filming Suspiria], no lie, f-cked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson revealed to Elle. “We were in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain. It had 30 telephone poles on the roof, so there was electricity pulsating through the building, and everyone was shocking each other.”

While fans have a few more months of waiting ahead of them, Guadagnino already detailed some of the praise he got from one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors.

“I showed it to Quentin Tarantino. We’ve been friends since our jury duty at the Venice Film Festival,” Guadagnino shared with IndieWire. “I was nervous but eager to hear his advice. We saw it at his place and his reaction warmed me. He was enthusiastic about it, in the end he was crying and hugged me. Because it’s a horror movie but also a melodrama, my goal was to make you look at the horror without being able to take [your eyes off the screen] because you’re captivated by the characters. Amazon is very happy.”

Check out Suspiria when it hits theaters on November 2nd.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!