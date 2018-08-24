‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ TV Series and New Films Reportedly in the Works

Following in the steps of the Halloween franchise, it looks like there might be new life for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, including additional movies and a TV series.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Legendary Entertainment/Legendary Pictures are working on a deal to take over the Texas Chain Saw franchise. The report stresses that the studio is still just “in the mix” for the property, but it sounds as though the deal has a good chance of being completed.

Following the release of Leatherface, the Texas Chain Saw prequel film last year, rights to the franchise reportedly turned back over to Kim Henkel, who wrote and produced Tobe Hooper’s original film in 1974.

If Legendary was to gain control of the Texas Chain Saw property, it could mean big things for a series of films in major need of a helping hand.

As Bloody Disgusting points out, Legendary has already revitalized one major franchise in recent memory. The studio has been slowly building a shared universe with classic monsters like Godzilla and King Kong, with a massive showdown between the two iconic characters set for release in 2020.

There’s also Legendary’s relationship with Warner Bros. to consider. Legendary is reportedly working on a renewed distribution deal with WB, a company that has time and time again proved it can handle major horror properties. Warner Bros. is also the parent company to New Line Cinema, a name that will probably grab the attention of horror fans.

New Line currently holds the rights to Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. There’s also a good chance that, pending the results of a lawsuit, Friday the 13th and Jason Vorhees will return to New Line in 2019. If that’s the case, all three iconic slasher properties would be able to interact, and a shared universe could actually come to fruition.

If Legendary is able to gain control of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, slasher lovers around the world will rejoice because a new day will be dawning for Leatherface and his clan.

