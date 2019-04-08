‘The Addams Family’ Teaser for Trailer Released

The Addams Family have become pop culture icons in the decades since their debut, with some fans eager to see what’s next for the spook family. Luckily, we have the first look at the group’s latest big-screen adventure.

Chloe Grace Moretz, who will voice Wednesday Addams in the upcoming animated adaptation, recently shared a brief teaser for tomorrow’s trailer release. The teaser doesn’t reveal too much, as it only shows Wednesday pulling on a rope that unveils the trailer’s information.

The all-new animated film will see the Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. In addition to Moretz, The Addams Family will star Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Charlize Theron as Morticia, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, Nick Kroll as Uncle Fester, and Bette Midler as Grandmama. The film will also feature two original characters – Alison Janney as reality-TV host Margaux Needler, and Elsie Fisher as her daughter Parker.

The film will be directed by Sausage Party directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, who will be drawing inspiration from the past incarnations of the iconic family.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon said in a statement. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

The Addams Family will arrive in theaters on October 11th.