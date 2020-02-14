The Grudge Lands on Home Video in March With Alternate Ending

Once it has you, it’ll never let you go…😱👻 #TheGrudge is coming home on Digital 3/10, Blu-ray & DVD on 3/24 with a horrifying alternate ending!https://t.co/g1ZmQ14PgN pic.twitter.com/vComCj4ncU — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) February 13, 2020

This year’s The Grudge might not have made a major impact on horror audiences, but the film’s home video release will contain a “horrifying alternate ending” that could offer a more compelling experience than what audiences saw in theaters. The prevailing reaction from both audiences and critics is that the film’s major flaw was that it didn’t offer anything new for the franchise, with this long-awaited sequel ultimately feeling irrelevant. Despite the disappointment with the film, The Grudge landing on home video will offer fans the opportunity to add it to their collections and the special features could offer insight into the film’s development.

In the film, “After a young mother murders her family in her own house, a detective attempts to investigate the mysterious case, only to discover that the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost. Now targeted by the demonic spirits, the detective must do anything to protect herself and her family from harm.”

With more than 100 reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film sits at 21% positive reviews while more than 3,000 user reviews calculate 23% positive reactions. These numbers surely aren’t exciting, but the American entries into the long-running franchise have never been received well by critics, with 2004’s The Grudge sitting at 39% positive while The Grudge 2 has 12% positive reviews.

When it comes to the world of horror, specific tastes means that a critical review doesn’t always reflect the objective quality of a film, as actress Lin Shaye previously shared that she thought the film was the most frightening movie she’s been in.

“Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe,” Shaye shared with ComicBook.com. “And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.”

She added, “What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he’s a real visionary. I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, ‘I don’t usually let actors do what they want.’ He said, ‘But in your case, there were no rules.’ I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it.”

The Grudge lands on Digital HD on March 10th and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 24th.

