John Cho Gets Targeted in First Clip From The Grudge

In nearly every supernatural horror movie, the residents of a haunted home begin to experience somewhat mundane anomalies, all of which build to a crescendo of horrifying experiences, with the upcoming The Grudge reboot seeming to follow the same path. As anyone who has experienced plumbing issues can attest, seeing a backed up bathtub doesn’t automatically make you assume that there are spirits from another realm invading your life, with the clip above showing the horrors that happen to John Cho when he character happens across a pool of ominous-looking water. Check out the clip above and see The Grudge in theaters on January 3, 2020.

Throughout the course of the series, audiences have witnessed the power of vengeful spirits, as a man kills his entire family when he discovers his wife has been unfaithful, with these angry spirits residing in the home and terrorizing its inhabitants. The film is inspired by Ju-on: The Grudge, the franchise that consists of more than a dozen films, including multiple English-language adaptations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the sprawling nature of the franchise, while this latest film is considered a “reboot,” it’s just another interpretation of the source material that’s meant to exist alongside the previous chapters in the franchise.

“The beauty of The Grudge franchise, both the American and Japanese iterations, is it’s an anthology series. Every movie is a different story of different characters having different interactions with this curse,” director Nicolas Pesce previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “In today’s age where we’re remaking everything, I thought it would be fun to dive into The Grudge universe where we don’t have to remake anything, but rather a new chapter in this canon.”

The new film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver. Much like previous entries, the new film will follow multiple characters whose stories all intertwine.

“We follow [Riseborough’s character], as well as two other storylines, that are all interacting with this grudged house in small town America,” Pesce pointed out. “Like the old films, it’s a tapestry of three different stories that interweave and all take place at slightly different times, centered around this one house that’s at the center of this case that this cop is working on.”

The Grudge lands in theaters on January 3, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!