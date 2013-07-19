The Nun 2 Begins Filming, New Conjuring Movie Debuts in 2023

Filming has begun on The Nun 2. On Saturday, filmmaker James Wan took to social media to share an image from the upcoming next film in The Conjuring Universe, revealing that photography has begun on the sequel in France. The film, which is being directed by Michael Chaves who directed the Conjuring spinoff The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is current set for release in 2023.

A previously released synopsis of The Nun 2 is as follows: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN."

The Nun 2 will see Bonnie Aarons reprise her role as the Demon Nun along with Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. Last month it was announced that Storm Reid had also been cast in the film in a starring role. Wan also tagged Jonas Bloquet — who played Frenchie in the first film — in his post.

How many films are in The Conjuring Universe franchise?

Seven movies totally have been released in The Conjuring Universe franchise so far and considering the hit titles that have been released in the series it's a surprise to some that The Nun is actually the highest grossing out of them all. Though not the favorite out of the seven titles, the prequel to The Conjuring 2 brought in over $360 million at the global box office, almost $50 million higher than the #2 title on the list (2013's The Conjuring with $317 million globally). Considering that level of success it's surprising that the sequel's development wasn't fast tracked, something that this series is deft at considering the quickness that an Annabelle prequel was released after the first Conjuring movie.

When will The Nun 2 be released?

It was reported back in August that The Nun 2 is set to be released on September 8, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.