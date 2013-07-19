✖

Last week came word that the next chapter in The Conjuring Universe was officially moving forward as WB's New Line Cinema was gearing up to begin shooting The Nun 2. Little was revealed about the film at the time but it was later confirmed that filmmaker Michael Chaves, who directed The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will be behind the camera for the film. Now some details about when filming will take place and what the sequel's plot will include have made their way online. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, a listing on the casting website CastItTalent.com brings details of the film's plot along with two roles that they're looking to fill for the sequel, let's dig in below.

According to the site the plot of the film reads: "1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN." For those that recall the first The Nun movie in 2018, that film was set in Romania in 1952, with its conclusion connecting it directly to the first The Conjuring movie and ret-conning a specific character (one who was nicknamed, what else, Frenchie). Considering the setting, that character's fate, and the specific namedrop of Sister Irene, it's not too far-fetched to imagine that stars Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet may reprise their roles.

The site denotes two roles that are being cast as well, Sophie (10 – 12 years old), described as a lead role and "A shy, sweet 10-year-old student at St. Mary's School, in France....Sophie is often tormented into tears by a group of mean girls. She forms a friendship with FRENCHIE, who works on the school grounds. He is seemingly Sophie's only ally, apart from her sister. She can just about cope with the bullies at school... until she also becomes haunted by mysterious demons." The other part is Antoinette, described as one of the girls at the school that bullies Sophie. Seems like the young lady is going to get a visit from Valek courtesy of Frenchie, doesn't it? Production window listed on the site is September to December of this year.

Considering the seven movies that make up The Conjuring Universe so far, would it surprise you to learn that The Nun is actually the highest grossing out of them all? Far from the fan-favorite in the series, the 2018 film, which is a spinoff from The Conjuring 2, brought in over $360 million at the global box office. Considering that level of success it's surprising that the sequel's development wasn't fast tracked, something that this series is deft at considering the quickness that an Annabelle prequel was released in after the first Conjuring movie.