Three-Year-Old’s The Nun-Themed Birthday Party Goes Viral

A new viral tweet proves that you’re never too young to become a fan of the horror world. Last week, a series of photos of three-year-old Lucia Brown’s birthday party caught quite a lot of attention online, thanks to the unique theme that she chose. The party saw Lucia dressing up as the titular character from the horror movie The Nun, and posing alongside a matching pinata and birthday cake.

So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this pic.twitter.com/U3FYpeGKTM — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

Lucia’s mom, Laura Brown, revealed to Good Morning America (via ABC News) that her fascination in The Nun began during a visit to her grandmother’s house, when she saw an image of the movie.

“[Lucia’s grandmother and her father] told her it wasn’t a cartoon, but she insisted,” Laura explained.

While her family assumed that Lucia would be scared by the movie, she ended up watching it in its entirety, and began campaigning for a Nun-themed birthday party soon after.

“I kept asking her for months and the answer was always the same: ‘The nun the nun the nun.’” Laura revealed. “I told her, ‘No way, you are going to choose Rapunzel.”

The Nun-themed party took place on June 3rd, and photos posted by Lucia’s cousin quickly went viral. The photos sparked fanart, and even a request from Jordan Peele to potentially become her godfather.

I did this in her honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W7lSwy8jdv — Victor-Hugo Borges (@victorhvgo) June 5, 2019

Does she have a Godfather? https://t.co/70rUk0Lgiy — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) June 5, 2019

Bonnie Aarons, who played the titular Nun in the 2018 film, even found the photos, remarking that she is “so honored” and wishing Lucia a happy birthday.

Wow!!! I am so Honored. XOXXXX — Bonnie Aarons (@bonnieaarons1) June 6, 2019

Happy Birthday Lucia!!! HAPPY EVERY DAY!!♥️♥️♥️😘😘😘 — Bonnie Aarons (@bonnieaarons1) June 6, 2019

Thankfully for Lucia and other The Nun fans, the possibility of a proper sequel to the film has been discussed.

“I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie,” producer PeterSafran shared in an interview in April. “We have a really fun storyline for that teed up, so I think that that’s the next one that will be written.”

What do you think of Lucia's The Nun-themed birthday party?