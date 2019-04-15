‘The Nun’ Producer Confirms a Sequel Storyline Is Being Developed

When The Conjuring debuted in 2013, horror fans had no idea they were witnessing the beginning of a shared universe of scary stories that would go on to dominate the box office in subsequent years. In addition to that film and its sequel becoming huge hits, the nature of the narrative allowed the studio to expand the franchise further with spinoff series Annabelle and The Nun. Last fall, The Nun delivered audiences the origin story of a demonic figure who debuted in The Conjuring 2, which went on to earn more than $365 million worldwide. While a second film hasn’t officially been confirmed, producer Peter Safran revealed that a storyline is being developed.

“I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie,” Safran shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We have a really fun storyline for that teed up, so I think that that’s the next one that will be written.”

It’s unclear what story could unfold, though, with both The Conjuring films and the Annabelle series exploring haunted happenings set within a household, the premise of The Nun would allow for much more ambitious supernatural stories.

“After Annabelle 2, we said, ‘We’ve told several families-in-danger in a possessed environment [films],” Safran shared of what sets The Nun apart from the rest of the franchise. “We really wanted to go far away from that in terms of its look, its feel, the geography, the landscape, everything. Once we knew that people were truly interested in The Nun we said, ‘This is a perfect opportunity to take it outside of America, to take it outside of what people are familiar with, and really place it in a unique environment.’ [We] went over there and shot in Transylvania at those incredible hooded-door castles.”

The producer added, “There’s nobody better for it than [director] Corin [Hardy] was, because he embraced every element of the journey, of the difficulties of shooting there — to him that made it better, that made it more fun to shoot. He did a wonderful job under very very difficult circumstances. Even though, obviously, the film was somewhat savaged by critics, you don’t get to that kind of box office success without at least the audience enjoying it. It’s impossible, you can’t have that.”

The next film in the franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, hits theaters on June 28th and The Conjuring 3 hits theaters on September 11, 2020.

