‘The Predator’: Shane Black Understands Why Arnold Schwarzenegger Turned Down Cameo

The Predator is set to arrive in theaters in just a couple of days, and the iconic alien antagonists are preparing to wreak havoc on the box office for the first time since 2012. However, while the predators themselves may be returning, don’t expect to see the franchise’s original star make an appearance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger led the charge against the invasion when he appeared as Dutch in the first Predator film in 1987. Shane Black, who directed the upcoming reboot, aimed to lock Schwarzenegger into a cameo for his new movie. Unfortunately, the actor declined.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Black revealed that he actually understood why Schwarzenegger decided not to participate.

“Understandably – and believe me, I completely get it – he said, ‘Look, that’s kind of a small part, and I don’t really think I want to do that. I’m off to do Terminator with Jim Cameron, basically. Or for Jim Cameron’,” Black said. “So I totally got it, you know? If I was Schwarzenegger, I’d want to be one of the stars of a film, or nothing.”

Ultimately, Schwarzenegger’s role in the film was simply a cameo, as the studio wanted to make sure the new iteration of The Predator didn’t rely on its previous star power.

“The studio wanted a fresher movie that featured an evolving cast. They didn’t want to hinge the movie on the re-emergence of Schwarzenegger,” the director recalled. “It would probably be more of a matter of his showing up briefly and just participating at the very end, at the climax of the movie.”

However, if The Predator does well enough to earn a sequel, Black is leaving the door wide open for Schwarzenegger to have a much larger role going forward.

“So you know, if there’s another movie, there’s no reason why he couldn’t be either in it, or the star of it, or whatever someone decides at a future date,” Black said.

Are you disappointed that Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be appearing in The Predator? Do you think the movie will get a sequel? Let us know in the comments!

The Predator is set to hit theaters on September 14.