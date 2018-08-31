Mulder and Scully Getting Barbie Dolls for ‘The X-Files’ 25th Anniversary

In September of 1993, The X-Files debuted and effectively changed the landscape of what could be accomplished with a sci-fi TV series. From monsters to aliens to government conspiracies, the series tackled a variety of sophisticated topics while delivering audiences Special Agents Mulder and Scully. To celebrate the series, Mattel is debuting all-new Barbie dolls modeled after the duo.

The official FOX store describes, “A worldwide phenomenon, The X-Files has mesmerized audiences since its debut nearly 25 years ago. Celebrate this pop culture phenomenon’s 25th anniversary with Barbie X-Files doll assortment featuring the Barbie Mulder doll and the Barbie Scully doll. The team is back together again and on the case. The truth is out there!”

Fans of the series can also head to Shop.Fox.com beginning September 10th to participate in their “The Truth Is Out There Trivia Contest” in hopes of winning the Barbie dolls and a variety of other prizes.

Earlier this year, the series’ 11th season debuted and, sadly, may be the nail in the coffin for the live-action adventures of the two Agents.

In May, FOX co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman shared during a conference call with press that “there are no plans to do another [The X-Files] season at the moment.”

Heading into the season, Gillian Anderson had confirmed it would be her final performance as Dana Scully, with Chris Carter confirming that he didn’t see the series continuing with Scully.

“For me, the show has always been Mulder & Scully. So the idea of doing the show without her isn’t something I’ve ever had to consider,” Carter confirmed last year during a Reddit AMA ahead of the Season 11 premiere. “Was her character given a proper goodbye? I think you will want to sit down and watch the series finale very carefully.”

Once the series actually began airing, comments from Carter teased that X-Files could somehow continue, even without Anderson

“I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without,” Carter shared with Digital Spy. “I’m sorry to see her go, I’ve never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It’s the end of something, I don’t know if it’s the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here.”

Stay tuned for details about the future of The X-Files.

