Rob Zombie Confirms ‘Three From Hell’ Is Finished, Teases Fall Release

Filmmaker Rob Zombie built a massive audience through his various musical endeavors in the ’90s before he took his horror sensibilities to the next level when he delivered audiences his first feature film, House of 1000 Corpses. The film was mired in controversy due to a number of debates about censorship before it was ultimately released, earning a strong enough reception that he was offered the opportunity to deliver the follow-up film The Devil’s Rejects. After more than a decade of waiting, Zombie will finally give fans the third entry into the franchise with Three From Hell, which he teased could be released this fall.

“I had to finish the movie. I just literally finished that two days ago. That’s done. That was taking my life for the last couple of years,” Zombie shared with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation LA Invasion: Live From The Rainbow Bar & Grill (H/T Bloody Disgusting). “I don’t know for sure [when it will be released]. In the early fall — September vicinity.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to being uncertain exactly when the film will be released, the changing landscape of film releases could see Three From Hell debut in a number of ways. Zombie’s first four films, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, and Halloween II, all saw wide theatrical releases. The Lords of Salem, however, debuted on the festival circuit before getting a more limited release in theaters. Similarly, 31 earned a limited theatrical release before landing on the streaming service Shudder.

With both the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest taking place this fall, which are both known for embracing ambitious genre films, we won’t be surprised if Zombie’s latest makes its debut there before hitting wider markets.

The upcoming film concludes a trilogy that launched in Zombie’s 2003 film, which focused on a family abducting a group of weary travelers and unleashing all sorts of mayhem upon them. Devil’s Rejects took Otis (Bill Moseley) and his cohorts Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) on the road to wreak more havoc. That film’s finale seemingly saw the demise of the trio, with Three From Hell confirming they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Previously announced supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Stay tuned for details on the release of Three From Hell.

