Train to Busan Sequel Reportedly Targeting Summer 2020 Release Date

People really love 2016’s Train to Busan, and now it looks like the sequel is taking more shape. The production company behind the cult favorite talked to HallyuLife about the impending sequel this week and fans of the first movie should be really excited. The statement began, “We are preparing for the market release by summer 2020, but the schedule for international release has not been decided yet.” So, everything about the film is proceeding according to plan, and the film’s title is Peninsula. More comments about the plot of the movie were in that statement, however. “The film will revisit the same zombie virus that was seen in the original movie, except this time the focus will be expanded to the entire Korean peninsula.” Yeon Sang-ho’s work reached far and wide, and the availability of the film on streaming services had a lot to do with that popularity. Comic book.com talked to The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero about having Horror films available for more audiences. Needless to say, Busan was on his short-list.



“I’ve always fantasized about having an all-horror channel, and this was even before Shudder existed, back when MonsterVision was on TNT. But all these channels would always be toying with the idea of doing some horror content at Halloween,” Nicotero, told ComicBook.com. “And I was like, ‘Why is there not a monster channel that’s all the time? Why do we have to just equate it to just October?’ And then it was Monsters HD that came out. I’ve always loved the idea of having content that you can just access at any time, that’s all horror, whether it’s a TV show or whether it’s movies.”

Other services have made attempts to add recent Hollywood releases or iconic films, but Shudder digs a bit deeper. The platform prides itself on tracking down unacknowledged movies and independent festival releases to introduce viewers to films that might prove to be important later. There is no question that wider availability undoubtedly helps.



“The thing I love about Shudder is they embrace a lot of foreign films like Tigers Are Not Afraid, which I love, Train to Busan, which I love, Satan’s Slaves, which I loved,” the filmmaker revealed. “Films that I may not have known about if I hadn’t had have been on Shudder looking for some unique material. I think Sam Zimmerman is a great curator of horror from around the world.”