Travel Channel’s Halloween Programming Includes Live ‘Ghost Adventures’ Investigation

Of all the Halloween-themed programming viewers can enjoy in October, the Travel Channel might be delivering the most horrifying program imaginable, as it will air a live Ghost Adventures investigation of host Zak Bagans‘ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Per press release, “Be afraid. Be very afraid. For 10 years, Ghost Adventures has brought chilling ghost investigations into viewers’ homes, creating unforgettable paranormal experiences for those brave enough to watch. In celebration of the scariest night of the year, Travel Channel has lined up a ghostly event to die for – Ghost Adventures Live premieres Wednesday, October 31st beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. On the one-year anniversary of the museum’s opening, the Ghost Adventures team – Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley – will lock down inside Bagans’ Las Vegas Haunted Museum in a special four-hour live Halloween investigation, hosted by special guest Josh Gates of Expedition Unknown. The team will investigate the 33-room historic mansion brimming with hauntings from its own dark past – and that now houses thousands of haunted objects, some so frightening and powerful they can’t even be touched, including Peggy the Doll who is known to cause heart attacks and the infamous Dybbuk Box, believed to be haunted by a malicious spirit.

“Sealing themselves inside to face these extreme supernatural forces head on, and using the most advanced technology and equipment, the Ghost Adventures team will push themselves further than they’ve ever gone before. Over 30 cameras will capture the event live, while host Josh Gates will liaise between the dedicated nerve center and evidence review area positioned on site. In an unprecedented move, Bagans will attempt to open the Dybbuk Box, quite possibly evoking paranormal mayhem.”

“I’m excited for fans to join us on this special LIVE investigation at my Haunted Museum, which has its own sinister history. Many dark rituals took place at the house in the 1970s, and the residual effects can still be felt,” Bagans shared in a statement. “After 10 years, our passion and enthusiasm for investigating the paranormal is only growing more powerful the more we develop our connections with every spirit and location we visit. So get ready for an unforgettable Halloween and some more incredible new episodes of Ghost Adventures!”

In addition to the live broadcast, there will be a four-part Ghost Adventures miniseries – “Graveyard of the Pacific” – beginning Saturday, October 6th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The team investigates this treacherous nautical region of the Pacific Northwest, where darkness plagues both land and sea and haunted locations flood the area.

Additional premieres throughout the month include:

Chris Jericho: Monster Hunt: a one-hour special following WWE world champion and entertainer Chris Jericho as he searches for legendary swamp creatures in Southern Louisiana.

Scariest Night of My Life: retelling chilling stories from victims of paranormal mayhem.

Most Terrifying Places in America: showcasing the nation’s most horrifying haunts.

Haunted Live: a weekly live and interactive ghost hunting series where viewers can help guide the investigation.

