‘Tremors’ TV Series Not Moving Forward

After more than 25 years away from the franchise, Tremors fans were thrilled when it was announced that Kevin Bacon was starring in the pilot for a new TV series that served as a continuation of the events of the 1990 film. Fans’ hopes have now been dashed, as the actor took to Instagram to confirm that SYFY is not interested in picking up the series based on the pilot.

The actor shared the same photo from the set that he shared last November to announce that the pilot had wrapped, though this time he added the disappointing caption, “Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality. Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!”

While the film was initially a disappointment, in the years since its release, it has earned four sequels, with a fifth being released next month. The lackluster response to the original was a factor in Bacon not returning to the franchise.

“I was like – why would I make a sequel of a bomb?” Bacon revealed to Screen Daily last year. “That makes no sense to me. I am not going to make another movie that’s not going to do well at the box office. That is not a good career move.”

The TV series might be dead in the water, but Michael Gross, who has starred in all of the films, recently teased that yet another sequel could be in the works.

“As a matter of fact, I had a conversation about it today at Universal,” Gross told ComicBook.com. “Believe it or not, they are kicking around ideas for Tremors 7. Whether that actually gets made or not, I have no idea. I’m not gonna bet on it because I’m not a betting man. I’ve lost my shirt too many times on bets, particularly in this business, but they’re talking about what would we do next.”

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming on May 1st.

