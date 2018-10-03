Horror

The Internet Wonders if Trump Will Announce “The Purge” With New Alerts

This afternoon saw the debut of an all-new Presidential Alert system on American residents’ cell […]

By

This afternoon saw the debut of an all-new Presidential Alert system on American residents’ cell phones. The alert is meant to be reserved only for situations where citizens are in peril or during national emergencies, with this first message declaring that it was merely a test of the system. Given the current American political climate, the internet couldn’t help but wonder if the announcement of a “Purge” was imminent.

In 2013’s The Purge, American politicians enacted a yearly event in which all violent crimes were legal for a period of 12 hours. This served as an opportunity for citizens to “purge” themselves of their violent tendencies while residents of a lower socioeconomic status were killed off, as they couldn’t afford defensive measures.

Despite the franchise being the work of fiction, social media users couldn’t help but compare our reality to the saga.

See what the internet is saying about the debut of the new Presidential Alert system!

The Purge Commences

“No Action Needed”

Just a Test

Real-Life ‘Battle Royale’

First of Many

Weighing the Options

Reflexive Reaction

Attention Citizens

‘The Purge’ Is Real

Give It Time

