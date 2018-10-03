The Internet Wonders if Trump Will Announce “The Purge” With New Alerts

This afternoon saw the debut of an all-new Presidential Alert system on American residents’ cell phones. The alert is meant to be reserved only for situations where citizens are in peril or during national emergencies, with this first message declaring that it was merely a test of the system. Given the current American political climate, the internet couldn’t help but wonder if the announcement of a “Purge” was imminent.
In 2013’s The Purge, American politicians enacted a yearly event in which all violent crimes were legal for a period of 12 hours. This served as an opportunity for citizens to “purge” themselves of their violent tendencies while residents of a lower socioeconomic status were killed off, as they couldn’t afford defensive measures.
Despite the franchise being the work of fiction, social media users couldn’t help but compare our reality to the saga.
See what the internet is saying about the debut of the new Presidential Alert system!
The Purge Commences
Uhhhh did anyone else just get this notification on their phone? pic.twitter.com/GS1Geys35r— VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) October 3, 2018
“No Action Needed”
Trump just sent out the purge message, talking about “no action needed”. Y’all better get ready ?— Borey ? (@TuckerMustDie_) October 3, 2018
Just a Test
so trump testing out that new lil messaging thang for the first real purge or what????— alanna (@alannaarrington) October 3, 2018
Real-Life ‘Battle Royale’
Trump testing out the new Purge messaging system.— Justin Wu @ SF Blockchain Week (@hackapreneur) October 3, 2018
“HERD YU LIKE BATTLE ROYALE AMRITE. WELCOME TO THE FIRST PURGE”
First of Many
Announcement: The 2019 Purge has commenced.— Politically Disengaged (@PDisengaged) October 3, 2018
Announcement: Trump steaks are now 50% off with a MAGA hat purchase
Announcement: But her emails…. pic.twitter.com/6FEbTU17hN
Weighing the Options
I’m just saying I’d rather be out taking my chances during the Purge than to be safe in a bunker w/ Donald Trump.— ?RiotGouhl? (@ErinLea7) October 3, 2018
Reflexive Reaction
When i got the emergency alert, first thing I thought about was trump starting the purge ?— Boost Papi (@T_raw81) October 3, 2018
Attention Citizens
Everyone’s phone in the office sounded like Trump was announcing the first annual purge— Helen Bed (@lozzabriana) October 3, 2018
‘The Purge’ Is Real
Live Footage of Trump sending his text. The purge is real folks. ✌️ #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/TRpKRYgya3— Matthew (@mlpranks) October 3, 2018
Give It Time
Trump just testin how they gona broadcast the purge announcement. Months from now we gonna get the “Commencing at the siren, any and all crime, including murder, will be legal for 12 continuous hours “ text— w (@WilliamGreene_) October 3, 2018