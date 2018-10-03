The Internet Wonders if Trump Will Announce “The Purge” With New Alerts

This afternoon saw the debut of an all-new Presidential Alert system on American residents’ cell phones. The alert is meant to be reserved only for situations where citizens are in peril or during national emergencies, with this first message declaring that it was merely a test of the system. Given the current American political climate, the internet couldn’t help but wonder if the announcement of a “Purge” was imminent.

In 2013’s The Purge, American politicians enacted a yearly event in which all violent crimes were legal for a period of 12 hours. This served as an opportunity for citizens to “purge” themselves of their violent tendencies while residents of a lower socioeconomic status were killed off, as they couldn’t afford defensive measures.

Despite the franchise being the work of fiction, social media users couldn’t help but compare our reality to the saga.

See what the internet is saying about the debut of the new Presidential Alert system!

The Purge Commences

Uhhhh did anyone else just get this notification on their phone? pic.twitter.com/GS1Geys35r — VVO)))LFMAN (@TheWolfman) October 3, 2018

“No Action Needed”

Trump just sent out the purge message, talking about “no action needed”. Y’all better get ready ? — Borey ? (@TuckerMustDie_) October 3, 2018

Just a Test

so trump testing out that new lil messaging thang for the first real purge or what???? — alanna (@alannaarrington) October 3, 2018

Real-Life ‘Battle Royale’

Trump testing out the new Purge messaging system.



“HERD YU LIKE BATTLE ROYALE AMRITE. WELCOME TO THE FIRST PURGE” — Justin Wu @ SF Blockchain Week (@hackapreneur) October 3, 2018

First of Many

Announcement: The 2019 Purge has commenced.

Announcement: Trump steaks are now 50% off with a MAGA hat purchase

Announcement: But her emails…. pic.twitter.com/6FEbTU17hN — Politically Disengaged (@PDisengaged) October 3, 2018

Weighing the Options

I’m just saying I’d rather be out taking my chances during the Purge than to be safe in a bunker w/ Donald Trump. — ?RiotGouhl? (@ErinLea7) October 3, 2018

Reflexive Reaction

When i got the emergency alert, first thing I thought about was trump starting the purge ? — Boost Papi (@T_raw81) October 3, 2018

Attention Citizens

Everyone’s phone in the office sounded like Trump was announcing the first annual purge — Helen Bed (@lozzabriana) October 3, 2018

‘The Purge’ Is Real

Live Footage of Trump sending his text. The purge is real folks. ✌️ #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/TRpKRYgya3 — Matthew (@mlpranks) October 3, 2018

Give It Time