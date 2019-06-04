Two Sentence Horror Stories Anthology Series Coming to The CW This Summer

The internet has allowed users to explore all-new formats of storytelling that were previously nearly impossible with other mediums. One example would be the spread of “two-sentence horror stories,” which forces creators to craft a terrifying premise that only needs a minimal amount of words to conjure terror. In some cases, it’s the lack of details that allows readers to fill in the gaps of the narrative, inspiring countless interpretations of the same two sentences. The CW aims to tap into the trend that has spread across all corners of social media to debut Two Sentence Horror Stories this summer as an anthology series.

Deadline confirmed the series, while describing, “Two Sentence Horror Stories features contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress and environmental degradation…the things that haunt us are still the same.”

The series debuted as short-form content back in 2017 on the go90 app before being adapted for CW Seed back in 2018. The success on that platform is what proved the effectiveness of the anthology concept, with the series debuting the first two of its eight episodes on August 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

Two Sentence Horror Stories will feature the below actors, writers, and directors:

CAST:

Nicole Kang (Batwoman) as Hana (Gentleman)

Jim Parrack (The Deuce) as Ken (Gentleman)

Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) as Karine (Tutorial)

Greta Quispe (New Amsterdam) as Araceli (Hide)

Wai Ching Ho (The Defenders) as Ma (Legacy)

Kate Jennings (Notorious) as Dr. Lucie (Scion)

WRITERS:

Vera Miao (Little Monsters, Squirm)

Leon Hendrix III (Hide, Only Child)

C.S. McMullen (Gentleman, Tutorial)

Pornsak Pichetshote (Legacy)

Stephanie Adams-Santos (Hide)

Sehaj Sethi (Hide, Scion)

DIRECTORS:

Vera Miao (Legacy, Squirm)

Tayarisha Poe (Little Monsters, Tutorial)

Rania Attieh & Daniel Garcia (Hide)

Natalia Iyudin (Gentleman, Scion)

Nikyatu (Only Child)

This is only one anthology horror series fans can look forward to this year, as the streaming service Shudder is delivering the all-new Creepshow while Nickelodeon will debut an all-new Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries this October.

Tune in to the Two Sentence Horror Stories premiere on The CW on August 8th at 8 p.m. ET.

