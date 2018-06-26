Complete 30-Film Universal Monsters Collection Coming to Blu-ray

Universal Pictures’ roster of movie monsters has stood the test of time, remaining some of the most recognizable characters throughout the history of cinema. Fans of the creatures will now be able to own all 30 films depicting the Universal Monsters in an impressive Blu-ray set.

From the era of silent movies through present day, Universal Pictures has been regarded as the home of the monsters. Starring some of the most legendary actors including Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., Claude Rains and Elsa Lanchester in the roles that they made famous, these films set the standard for a new horror genre with revolutionary makeup, mood-altering cinematography, and groundbreaking special effects. Featuring hours of revealing bonus features, these landmark movies defined the horror genre and are still regarded as some of the most unforgettable characters ever to be filmed.

The impressive set contains the following films:

Dracula (1931)

Frankenstein (1931)

The Mummy (1932)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Werewolf of London (1935)

Dracula’s Daughter (1936)

Son of Frankenstein (1939)

The Invisible Man Returns (1940)

The Invisible Woman (1940)

The Mummy’s Hand (1940)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Ghost of Frankenstein (1942)

The Mummy’s Ghost (1942)

The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)

Invisible Agent (1942)

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943)

Son of Dracula (1943)

House of Frankenstein (1944)

The Mummy’s Curse (1944)

The Invisible Man’s Revenge (1944)

House of Dracula (1945)

She-Wolf of London (1946)

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man (1951)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (1955)

Revenge of the Creature (1955)

The Creature Walks Among Us (1956)

The set also comes with a 48-Page collectible book and hours of bonus features including behind-the-scenes documentaries, the 1931 Spanish version of Dracula, featurettes on Boris Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Lon Chaney Jr., and Jack Pierce, 13 expert feature commentaries, archival footage, production photographs, theatrical trailers, and much more.

Last summer, Universal hoped to breathe new life into the monsters by kicking off the Dark Universe of films which started with The Mummy. The plan was to bring big-name talent to the studios most iconic characters, including Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s Monster, Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man, and Russell Crowe as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde.

The financial and critical disappointment of The Mummy resulted in the project being put on an indefinite hiatus, leaving fans waiting for any news about the future of the beloved characters.

You can pre-order the set now at Amazon before it releases on August 28th.

