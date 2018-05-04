‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series Gets Series Order at FX

It looks like What We Do in the Shadows is officially headed to the small screen.

The television adaptation of the cult classic film of the same name has officially been given a ten-episode first season at FX (via Variety). The half-hour comedy series is expected to debut in the spring of 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film version of What We Do in the Shadows, which debuted in 2014, follows the hijinks of a group of vampires who have been roommates for centuries. Jemaine Clement and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, will executive produce the series.

“What We Do in the Shadows only gets better with age thanks to this brilliant adaptation for television by co-creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,” FX’s co-president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Their feature version was a hilarious, fresh take on the mundanity of everyday life that even immortals must face. We are thankful to them, Paul Simms and Scott Rudin, and this amazing cast for taking us deeper into the shadows with this series.”

The television adaptation of the series will be set in New York City, and star Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen.

Last year, Waititi teased to Fandango that the TV series was happening, but pointed out the show would change locations.

“We’re trying to develop a U.S. version of What We Do in the Shadows,” Waititi revealed. “You know, set here in the states, but a T.V. show.”

Waititi also hinted that he still has plans to make a proper sequel to Shadows, which would center around the film’s delightfully G-rated werewolf gang. According to Waititi, We’re Wolves will definitely hit the screen at some point.

“We’re still trying to write that,” he said. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

Are you excited to see the What We Do in the Shadows TV series? Let us know what you think in the comments below.