Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Film to Release in Theaters

Exhibitors will soon get another Winnie the Pooh flick to show to movie-goers. In fact, this time around may be the most unique stab at the character yet. Tuesday, Fathom Events announced it acquired distribution rights to the viral Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, an R-rated slasher based on the newly-minted public domain characters. According to the report from THR, Fathom will be showing Blood and Honey across "hundreds" of theaters in a one-day event on February 15th.

Furthermore, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will also get a release in international markets including the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada, in addition to other potential markets around the world. An ultra low-budget slasher from filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the horror flick follows Pooh and Piglet as they exact revenge on the residents of Hundred Acre Wood.

Winnie the Pooh first entered the public domain earlier this year as 95 years had passed since the publication of A.A. Milne's first bleoved book.

"Due to differing copyright laws around the world, there is no one single public domain – and here we focus on three of the most prominent," the Public Domain Review previously explained of the situation. "Newly entering the public domain in 2022 will be: works by people who died in 1951, for countries with a copyright term of "life plus 70 years" (e.g. UK, Russia, most of EU and South America); works by people who died in 1971, for countries with a term of "life plus 50 years" (e.g. Canada, New Zealand, and most of Africa and Asia); and works published in 1926 (and all pre-1923 sound recordings), for the United States."

In addition to a direct Blood and Honey sequel, Rhys-Wakefield is also developing a similar tale involving the Peter Pan mythos before potentially applying the idea to other public domain characters as well.

"Essentially we've been kind of doing that for the last like year now," the director told TMZ earlier this year. "Like with you know like Humpty Dumpty and things like that and there was there was other ideas we had in mind. For example like Thor, the the Norse God isn't the property of Marvel so we could do kind of our own interpretation of that if we wanted. It didn't have the same like ring as Winnie did so we went on Winnie and done that. We've got loads of other ones planned as well so like we're doing a Peter Pan one."