Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Release Date Revealed

Thor: Love and Thunder finally has a release date for Disney+, and it just happens to fall on a celebratory day for the streaming service. Disney+ Day is set for September 8th, which is where Disney has plenty of announcements and debuts planned for fans. One of those debuts is Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on September 8th as well. If you happened to miss Thor's latest outing on the big screen, or just want to sit back and enjoy it in the comfort of your home once again, Disney+ Day is the place to be.

Marvel also released a new poster for Thor: Love and Thunder's premiere on Disney+. The poster features Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg(director Taika Waititi), Zeus (Russell Crowe), and villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), along with the Disney+ Day promotion on the bottom.

It was originally believed that the end of August would find Thor: Love and Thunder arriving on Disney+, considering all Marvel Studios productions have maintained a 45-day theatrical window. However, with Disney+ Day being a big marketing tactic to drive up subscriber numbers, it makes sense to coordinate the film's streaming debut with Disney+ Day. In 2021, Disney+ Day saw several streaming debuts and releases, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder reads, "Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder will follow previous ASSEMBLED releases by giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the feature film. Viewers will get to witness in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond.

